TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

_____

892 FPUS54 KLCH 220848

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

TXZ180-222245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-222245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-222245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-222245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-222245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ260-222245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ261-222245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-222245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

348 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather