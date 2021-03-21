TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

