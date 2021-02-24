TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

_____

421 FPUS54 KLCH 240909

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

TXZ180-242215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ201-242215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ215-242215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ216-242215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ259-242215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ260-242215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-242215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ262-242215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

309 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather