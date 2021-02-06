TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021 _____ 092 FPUS54 KLCH 061011 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 TXZ180-062215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ201-062215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ215-062215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ216-062215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ259-062215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ260-062215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ261-062215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ262-062215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ 24 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather