TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

_____

712 FPUS54 KLCH 270949

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

TXZ180-272215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ201-272215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ215-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ216-272215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ259-272215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ260-272215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ261-272215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ262-272215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

27

_____

