TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

316 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

