TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
_____
297 FPUS54 KLCH 030831
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
TXZ180-032300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ201-032300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ215-032300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ216-032300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ259-032300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ260-032300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ261-032300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ262-032300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
331 AM CDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming north
up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
27
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather