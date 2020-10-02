TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

_____

684 FPUS54 KLCH 020920

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

TXZ180-022315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-022315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-022315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-022315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-022315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ260-022315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ261-022315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-022315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather