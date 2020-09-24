TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

171 FPUS54 KLCH 241609

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

TXZ180-242215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-242215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-242215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ216-242215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-242215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-242215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ261-242215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-242215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1109 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

