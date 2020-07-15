TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
319 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings around
105.
