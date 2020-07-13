TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat

index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

315 AM CDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

