TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
467 FPUS54 KLCH 260856
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
TXZ180-262215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ201-262215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ215-262215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then mostly clear with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ216-262215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ259-262215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ260-262215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ261-262215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ262-262215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
356 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
15
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather