TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

347 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

