TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
_____
973 FPUS54 KLCH 150904
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
TXZ180-152245-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ201-152245-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then
partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ215-152245-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 78.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ216-152245-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ259-152245-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ260-152245-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ261-152245-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east up
to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ262-152245-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
404 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east up
to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
19
_____
