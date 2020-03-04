TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

TXZ180-042245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ201-042245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ215-042245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ216-042245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then showers and occasional thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ259-042245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ260-042245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ261-042245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ262-042245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

422 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

