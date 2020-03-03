TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

_____

377 FPUS54 KLCH 030942

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

TXZ180-032215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-032215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ215-032215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ216-032215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ259-032215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-032215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers

60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-032215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ262-032215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

342 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather