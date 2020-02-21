TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around
60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around
60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
333 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around
60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
