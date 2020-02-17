TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
694 FPUS54 KLCH 171005
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
TXZ180-172300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ201-172300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ215-172300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ216-172300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ259-172300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ260-172300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ261-172300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ262-172300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
405 AM CST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather