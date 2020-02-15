TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east up to
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
415 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
