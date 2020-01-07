TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020

_____

745 FPUS54 KLCH 070905

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

TXZ180-072245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

TXZ201-072245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ215-072245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-072245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ259-072245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

TXZ260-072245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

TXZ261-072245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

TXZ262-072245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

305 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

23

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather