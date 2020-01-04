TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

_____

328 FPUS54 KLCH 040924

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

TXZ180-042215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-042215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ215-042215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-042215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ259-042215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-042215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-042215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ262-042215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

19

_____

