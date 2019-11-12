TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

TXZ180-122215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-122215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ215-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ216-122215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Much colder. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ259-122215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-122215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-122215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TXZ262-122215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

259 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

