TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

844 FPUS54 KLCH 160931

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

TXZ180-162230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-162230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-162230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-162230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-162230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-162230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-162230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-162230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

431 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

