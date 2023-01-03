TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

_____

498 FPUS54 KHGX 030812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

TXZ211-032200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ237-032200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-032200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-032200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-032200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-032200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-032200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-032200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-032200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-032200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-032200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Showers

with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-032200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ200-032200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-032200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ236-032200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-032200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ179-032200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ178-032200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ164-032200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ177-032200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ212-032200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-032200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-032200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-032200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-032200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-032200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-032200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-032200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-032200-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-032200-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-032200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Sunny

this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-032200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ439-032200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

212 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather