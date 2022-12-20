TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022

509 FPUS54 KHGX 200927

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

TXZ211-202200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with

lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ237-202200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with

lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ196-202200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ195-202200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of rain this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ214-202200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late,

then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ210-202200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with

lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ227-202200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ238-202200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a

slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ198-202200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ213-202200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light

rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ163-202200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ235-202200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ200-202200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late,

then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ176-202200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

TXZ236-202200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ199-202200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ179-202200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a

chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ178-202200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a

chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ164-202200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a

chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ177-202200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain and

drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ212-202200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light

rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ197-202200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ226-202200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ300-202200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late,

then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ313-202200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a

slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ338-202200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a

slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ337-202200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ336-202200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ335-202200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ436-202200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

late. Patchy fog late. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ437-202200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain

and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ438-202200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late,

then a slight chance of rain this morning. Breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ439-202200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late,

then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

