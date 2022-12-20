TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ 509 FPUS54 KHGX 200927 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 TXZ211-202200- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ237-202200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ196-202200- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ195-202200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ214-202200- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ210-202200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ227-202200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ238-202200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ198-202200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ213-202200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ163-202200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ235-202200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ200-202200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ176-202200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. $$ TXZ236-202200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ199-202200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ179-202200- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ178-202200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ164-202200- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ177-202200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ212-202200- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ197-202200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ226-202200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ300-202200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ313-202200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ338-202200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ337-202200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ336-202200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ335-202200- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ436-202200- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle late. Patchy fog late. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ437-202200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ438-202200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ439-202200- Bolivar Peninsula- 327 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather