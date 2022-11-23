TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

TXZ211-241000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ237-241000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-241000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-241000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-241000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-241000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-241000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-241000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-241000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ213-241000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-241000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Widespread showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-241000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-241000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Widespread showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-241000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Widespread showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-241000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-241000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ179-241000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-241000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ164-241000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Widespread showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ177-241000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Widespread showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ212-241000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ197-241000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-241000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ300-241000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-241000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-241000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-241000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-241000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-241000-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-241000-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-241000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-241000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ439-241000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Numerous showers. Patchy fog. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

