Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

TXZ211-171000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ237-171000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ196-171000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ195-171000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ214-171000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ210-171000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ227-171000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ238-171000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ198-171000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ213-171000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ163-171000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ235-171000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ200-171000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ176-171000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ236-171000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ199-171000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ179-171000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ178-171000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ164-171000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ177-171000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ212-171000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ197-171000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ226-171000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ300-171000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ313-171000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ338-171000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ337-171000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ336-171000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ335-171000-

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ436-171000-

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ437-171000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ438-171000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ439-171000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1257 AM CST Wed Nov 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

