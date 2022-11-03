TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

_____

935 FPUS54 KHGX 030812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy early, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy early, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy early this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Cloudy early, then a

slight chance of showers this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early, then partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight

chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a slight chance of showers

this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a slight chance of showers

this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early. A slight chance of

showers early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-032100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather