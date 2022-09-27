TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

_____

980 FPUS54 KHGX 270727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

TXZ211-272100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-272100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-272100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-272100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-272100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-272100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-272100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-272100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-272100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-272100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-272100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-272100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-272100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ176-272100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ236-272100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ199-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ179-272100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-272100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ164-272100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-272100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-272100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-272100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-272100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-272100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ313-272100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-272100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-272100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-272100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-272100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-272100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-272100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-272100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ439-272100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather