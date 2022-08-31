TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ 456 FPUS54 KHGX 310813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 TXZ211-312100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ237-312100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ196-312100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ195-312100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ214-312100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ210-312100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ227-312100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ238-312100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ198-312100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ213-312100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ163-312100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ235-312100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ200-312100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ176-312100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ236-312100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ199-312100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ179-312100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ178-312100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ164-312100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ177-312100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ212-312100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ197-312100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ226-312100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ300-312100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ313-312100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ338-312100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ337-312100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ336-312100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ335-312100- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ436-312100- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ437-312100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ438-312100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ439-312100- Bolivar Peninsula- 313 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$