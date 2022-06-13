TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

203 FPUS54 KHGX 130757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Hazy in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Hazy in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Hazy in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy . Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy . Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows

around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ439-132100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather