TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this morning, then

increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this morning, then

increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this morning, then increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. South winds around 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this morning, then increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool. More humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. South winds around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this morning, then increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy and more humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ439-092100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this morning, then increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy and more humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

