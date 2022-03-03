TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

TXZ211-032200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ237-032200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ196-032200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-032200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-032200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this morning, then becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-032200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-032200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ238-032200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-032200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-032200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ163-032200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ235-032200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

this morning, then becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ200-032200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ176-032200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ236-032200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

this morning, then becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ199-032200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ179-032200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ178-032200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ164-032200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ177-032200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ212-032200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ197-032200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-032200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

this morning, then becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ300-032200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this morning, then becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-032200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ338-032200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ337-032200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-032200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ335-032200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-032200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ437-032200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-032200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ439-032200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

