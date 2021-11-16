TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021 _____ 901 FPUS54 KHGX 160814 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 160813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 TXZ211-162200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ237-162200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ196-162200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ195-162200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ214-162200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ210-162200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-162200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ238-162200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-162200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ213-162200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-162200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-162200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ200-162200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-162200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-162200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ199-162200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ179-162200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-162200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ164-162200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ177-162200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ212-162200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ197-162200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ226-162200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ300-162200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ313-162200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-162200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-162200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-162200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-162200- Coastal Jackson- 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-162200- Matagorda Islands- 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-162200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ438-162200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ439-162200- Bolivar Peninsula- 213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$