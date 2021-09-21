TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

TXZ211-212100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-212100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-212100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-212100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-212100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...northeast 10 to

15 mph coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around

70 coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-212100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-212100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-212100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-212100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-212100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-212100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-212100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-212100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-212100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ236-212100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-212100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ178-212100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-212100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-212100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ212-212100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-212100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-212100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ300-212100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-212100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-212100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly

cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-212100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Not as warm.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-212100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around

70 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-212100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-212100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ439-212100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north increasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ313-212100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Partly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows near 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-212100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

