TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021 _____ 583 FPUS54 KHGX 020829 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 020828 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 TXZ211-022100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ237-022100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ196-022100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-022100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-022100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ210-022100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ227-022100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-022100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ198-022100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-022100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-022100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ235-022100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-022100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-022100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ236-022100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ199-022100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-022100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-022100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-022100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ177-022100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-022100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-022100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-022100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-022100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-022100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-022100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-022100- Matagorda Islands- 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-022100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-022100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-022100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-022100- Bolivar Peninsula- 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-022100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ335-022100- Coastal Jackson- 328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$