TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021 _____ 160 FPUS54 KHGX 270843 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 270842 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 TXZ211-272100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-272100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-272100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-272100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-272100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-272100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-272100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-272100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-272100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ213-272100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-272100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-272100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-272100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-272100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-272100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-272100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ179-272100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ178-272100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ164-272100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ177-272100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ212-272100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-272100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-272100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ300-272100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-272100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-272100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ436-272100- Matagorda Islands- 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-272100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ437-272100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-272100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-272100- Bolivar Peninsula- 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-272100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-272100- Coastal Jackson- 342 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$