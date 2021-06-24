TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

_____

914 FPUS54 KHGX 240713

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 240712

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

TXZ211-242100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-242100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ196-242100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-242100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-242100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-242100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-242100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-242100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-242100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-242100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-242100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-242100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ200-242100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-242100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-242100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ199-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-242100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-242100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-242100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-242100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-242100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-242100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-242100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ300-242100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ336-242100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-242100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-242100-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-242100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-242100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-242100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ439-242100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-242100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ335-242100-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

