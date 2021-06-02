TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

_____

459 FPUS54 KHGX 020828

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 020827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

late becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ439-022100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers late. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather