TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021 _____ 224 FPUS54 KHGX 120958 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 120957 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 TXZ211-122100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ237-122100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-122100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ195-122100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ214-122100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ210-122100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ227-122100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-122100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-122100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ213-122100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-122100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-122100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-122100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-122100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-122100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ199-122100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ179-122100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ178-122100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ164-122100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ177-122100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ212-122100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ197-122100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ226-122100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-122100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-122100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-122100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-122100- Matagorda Islands- 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ338-122100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-122100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ438-122100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ439-122100- Bolivar Peninsula- 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ313-122100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ335-122100- Coastal Jackson- 457 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$