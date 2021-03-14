TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

TXZ237-142100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ337-142100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-142100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-142100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ238-142100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-142100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-142100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until afternoon,

then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the evening.

Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-142100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-142100-

Coastal Jackson-

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-142100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-142100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-142100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ436-142100-

Matagorda Islands-

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-142100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-142100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ213-142100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-142100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the evening. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-142100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning, then increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-142100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ212-142100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ211-142100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ210-142100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-142100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the morning, then shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ198-142100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ177-142100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing

to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ178-142100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ179-142100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ164-142100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers with

thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ195-142100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph late shifting to the west. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-142100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ176-142100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ163-142100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

358 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

