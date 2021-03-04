TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s

inland...in the lower 70s coast.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

127 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

