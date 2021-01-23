TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

955 FPUS54 KHGX 230858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 230857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

TXZ237-232200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-232200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

fog late. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-232200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

fog late. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-232200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the evening. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ238-232200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ338-232200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-232200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ235-232200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A

40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-232200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 40 percent chance

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-232200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ236-232200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ336-232200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-232200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent

chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

early in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-232200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-232200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A

40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-232200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-232200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and early

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 40 percent

chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ200-232200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ199-232200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-232200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ211-232200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-232200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A

50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ197-232200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A slight chance

of showers early in the evening, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-232200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-232200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-232200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ179-232200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ164-232200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ195-232200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-232200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ176-232200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ163-232200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers

in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

