TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ 383 FPUS54 KHGX 170927 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 170927 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 TXZ237-172200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ337-172200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ437-172200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ214-172200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ238-172200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ338-172200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ438-172200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ235-172200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ335-172200- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ313-172200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ236-172200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ336-172200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ436-172200- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ227-172200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ226-172200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-172200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ300-172200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ200-172200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ199-172200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ212-172200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ211-172200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ210-172200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ197-172200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ198-172200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ177-172200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ178-172200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ179-172200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ164-172200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ195-172200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ196-172200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ176-172200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ163-172200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.