TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ 445 FPUS54 KHGX 220858 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 220857 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 TXZ237-222200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ337-222200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sprinkles after midnight. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ437-222200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sprinkles after midnight. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ214-222200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland... around 40 coast. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ238-222200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ338-222200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ438-222200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ235-222200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ335-222200- Coastal Jackson- 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ313-222200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ236-222200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ336-222200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ436-222200- Matagorda Islands- 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning becoming northwest and decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ227-222200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ226-222200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-222200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ300-222200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ200-222200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ199-222200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ212-222200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ211-222200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ210-222200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ197-222200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ198-222200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ177-222200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ178-222200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ179-222200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ164-222200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ195-222200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ196-222200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ176-222200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ163-222200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 257 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$