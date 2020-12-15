TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020

_____

739 FPUS54 KHGX 150859

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 150858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

TXZ237-152200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-152200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-152200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-152200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the

mid 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-152200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-152200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-152200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Showers likely

in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-152200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-152200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-152200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-152200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-152200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-152200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-152200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-152200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-152200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 60 percent chance after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-152200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ200-152200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a

50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-152200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-152200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-152200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-152200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-152200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-152200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-152200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-152200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a

40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-152200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a

50 percent chance. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-152200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-152200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-152200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-152200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-152200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather