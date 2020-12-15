TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020 _____ 739 FPUS54 KHGX 150859 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 150858 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 TXZ237-152200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ337-152200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ437-152200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ214-152200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s coast. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ238-152200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ338-152200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ438-152200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ235-152200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ335-152200- Coastal Jackson- 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ313-152200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ236-152200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ336-152200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ436-152200- Matagorda Islands- 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ227-152200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ226-152200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ213-152200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 60 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ300-152200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ200-152200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ199-152200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ212-152200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ211-152200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ210-152200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ197-152200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ198-152200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ177-152200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ178-152200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ179-152200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ164-152200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ195-152200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ196-152200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ176-152200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ163-152200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 258 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Copyright 2020 AccuWeather