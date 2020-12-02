TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
TXZ237-022200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ337-022200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ437-022200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph early in the morning becoming south and decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late
increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ214-022200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph inland...southeast
15 to 25 mph coast. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph inland...northwest 15 to
25 mph coast. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid
40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ238-022200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ338-022200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 90 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
inland...northwest 15 to 25 mph coast. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ438-022200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of showers after midnight. Very windy. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening increasing
to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ235-022200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ335-022200-
Coastal Jackson-
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph late becoming south increasing to around 15 mph in
the morning, then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ313-022200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 90 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ236-022200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ336-022200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ436-022200-
Matagorda Islands-
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe until
late afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers in the evening. Very windy. Much
colder. Lows in the 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until
late night. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ227-022200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ226-022200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent
decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ213-022200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until afternoon, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe until late afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ300-022200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ200-022200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
late increasing to 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ199-022200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a
chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ212-022200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance
of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ211-022200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ210-022200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ197-022200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late decreasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ198-022200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of
showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent
late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ177-022200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ178-022200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ179-022200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ164-022200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ195-022200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ196-022200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ176-022200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ163-022200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
258 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
