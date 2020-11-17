TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

TXZ237-172200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming

northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-172200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-172200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-172200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-172200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming

northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ338-172200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ438-172200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-172200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ335-172200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-172200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ236-172200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-172200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-172200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ227-172200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ226-172200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ213-172200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ300-172200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ200-172200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ199-172200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-172200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-172200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-172200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-172200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-172200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-172200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-172200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-172200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-172200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-172200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-172200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-172200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ163-172200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

