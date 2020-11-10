TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

_____

310 FPUS54 KHGX 100813

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 100813

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

TXZ237-102200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-102200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-102200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-102200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-102200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-102200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-102200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-102200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-102200-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-102200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-102200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling

into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-102200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-102200-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-102200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-102200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-102200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-102200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-102200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-102200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-102200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ211-102200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-102200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-102200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-102200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-102200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-102200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-102200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy late,

then a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-102200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-102200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-102200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-102200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-102200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather