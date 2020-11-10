TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
TXZ237-102200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-102200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-102200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-102200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ238-102200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-102200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-102200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-102200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-102200-
Coastal Jackson-
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ313-102200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ236-102200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling
into the mid 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ336-102200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-102200-
Matagorda Islands-
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-102200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-102200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-102200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-102200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-102200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-102200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-102200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-102200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-102200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-102200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-102200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-102200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ178-102200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ179-102200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy late,
then a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ164-102200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ195-102200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ196-102200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-102200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ163-102200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
213 AM CST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather