TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
TXZ237-082115-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ337-082115-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Very windy.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ437-082115-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Very windy.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Windy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-082115-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-082115-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming
west and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ338-082115-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Inland, northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Coast, northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening increasing to
20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming west
and decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ438-082115-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Very
windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the
evening becoming west and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ235-082115-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ335-082115-
Coastal Jackson-
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ313-082115-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until
late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-082115-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ336-082115-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ436-082115-
Matagorda Islands-
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs around 80. North winds 25 to
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ227-082115-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ226-082115-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ213-082115-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ300-082115-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-082115-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ199-082115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ212-082115-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ211-082115-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ210-082115-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ197-082115-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ198-082115-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-082115-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-082115-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-082115-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-082115-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-082115-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ196-082115-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ176-082115-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-082115-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
415 AM CDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
